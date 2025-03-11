Baldia boss pitches for speedy Prajavani complaint redressal

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has urged officials to address the complaints submitted through Prajavani without delay. During the Prajavani event held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, the Commissioner listened to public grievances and provided valuable recommendations to the relevant officials for effective resolution.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of promptly addressing Prajavani complaints, urging that there be no delays in their resolution. Officials were directed to act swiftly on public grievances and to implement measures that guarantee timely justice for all.

The GHMC received as many as 187 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

A total of 79 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 49 were related to the Town Planning Department, 12 to the Tax Section, three each to the Engineering and Administration Departments, 2 each to the UCD, Health and Finance Departments, 1 each to the Zonal Office (Kukatpally), Sanitation, Electrical and Lakes Departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 108 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC, out of which 56 were in the Kukatpally Zone, 13 in the Secunderabad Zone, 18 in the Serilingampally Zone, 10 each in the Charminar and LB Nagar Zones, and one complaint was received in the Khairtabad Zone.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 2 requests, all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Additional Commissioners Venugopal, Geetha Radhika, Pankaja, Venugopal Reddy, Chandrakanth Reddy, CP P Srinivas, CM&HO Dr Padmaja, UBD Director Venkateswar Rao, Veterinary Chief Abdul Vakeel, Zonal CPs, and other officers were present.

Moreover, The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday received as many as 64 complaint in HYDRA public grievance programme.