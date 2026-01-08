IIT-G develops sunlight-driven catalyst to convert CO2 into methanol fuel

In a significant step towards clean fuel and environmental protection, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a photocatalytic material that can convert carbon dioxide (CO₂) into methanol fuel using sunlight.

Even as the dependence on petroleum-based fuels continues to be a source of CO2 emissions, causing environmental stress and global warming, the study, published in the Journal of Materials Science, addresses the most essential challenges -- on how to meet the rising energy needs without further harming the environment.

The new technology holds the potential to be used in industries such as thermal power plants, cement manufacturing units, steel production facilities, and petrochemical refineries, supporting the transition towards a circular carbon economy and a cleaner energy future.

“The present work is expected to contribute towards mitigating environmental problems, with simultaneous contribution towards green energy. Converting CO2 to greener fuel using solar energy is a promising technology towards this direction,” said Prof. Mahuya De, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

Researchers worldwide have been working on addressing this critical challenge by utilising graphitic carbon nitride, a low-cost, metal-free, non-toxic material. However, due to limitations such as rapid energy loss and low fuel generation, no prominent solution has been developed so far.

The IIT Guwahati team combined graphitic carbon nitride with few-layer graphene. Known for its electrical conductivity and energy transfer capabilities, this ultra-thin carbon material helped minimise energy loss within the catalyst.

The study demonstrated that the incorporation of few-layer graphene improved the photocatalytic energy retention of carbon nitride under visible light/sunlight exposure. It kept the catalyst active for a longer duration, resulting in better light absorption and improved charge generation.

Among the composites tested, the catalyst with 15 weight percentage graphene demonstrated the most efficient conversion of CO2 to methanol. It also displayed strong stability, an important quality for its practical applications.

As the next step, the research team aims to scale the technology for practical use. The team also plans to develop a long-lasting photocatalytic system that can convert industrial CO2 emissions into clean fuels.