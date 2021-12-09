  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Banda Prakash takes oath as MLC

Banda Prakash takes oath as MLC
x

Legislative Council Pro-tem Chairman V Bhoopal Reddy administering oath to Banda Prakash Mudiraj as MLC in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Highlights

Banda Prakash Mudiraj who was recently elected to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLA quota was administered the oath by Pro-tem Chairman V Bhoopal Reddy on Wednesday in his chambers.

Hyderabad: Banda Prakash Mudiraj who was recently elected to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLA quota was administered the oath by Pro-tem Chairman V Bhoopal Reddy on Wednesday in his chambers.

With this all the six MLCs elected under the MLA quota have taken oath. They include five members, Kadiyam Sriari, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, T Ravinder, Padi Kaushik Reddy and P Venkatarama Reddy.

Prakash was a Rajya Sabha member. He had resigned from the membership. Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MP K Keshava Rao, MLAs G Venkataramana Reddy, T Rajaiah, MLC MS Prabhakar, Farooq Hussain, Telangana Legislature Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu, former MLC B Venkateshwar Rao, Sudhakar Reddy attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X