Banda Prakash takes oath as MLC

Hyderabad: Banda Prakash Mudiraj who was recently elected to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLA quota was administered the oath by Pro-tem Chairman V Bhoopal Reddy on Wednesday in his chambers.

With this all the six MLCs elected under the MLA quota have taken oath. They include five members, Kadiyam Sriari, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, T Ravinder, Padi Kaushik Reddy and P Venkatarama Reddy.

Prakash was a Rajya Sabha member. He had resigned from the membership. Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MP K Keshava Rao, MLAs G Venkataramana Reddy, T Rajaiah, MLC MS Prabhakar, Farooq Hussain, Telangana Legislature Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu, former MLC B Venkateshwar Rao, Sudhakar Reddy attended the oath-taking ceremony.