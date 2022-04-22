Bandi, Aravind working against interests of TS, alleges Jeevan

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy alleged that State BJP MPs are hiding the facts and misleading people on the allocation of budget to the State.

Jeevan Reddy said the both Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Aravind utterly failed in convincing the Modi government on sanctioning projects to the State and could not deliver a single promise made during the last Lok sabha election.

Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, the TRS MLA alleged that both the MPs are not working for the interest of the State and they didnot meet any single Union minister during their tenure on the issues of Telangana. "The BJP MPs elected from the Telangana are indulging in malicious campaign against the TRS government and are trying to divert the attention of people from the failures of the Modi government," he added.

Referring to the 'Save Telangana' campaign launched by Congress Working Committee president A Revanth Reddy against the TRS government, Jeevan Reddy said Congress national president Sonia Gandhi and its working president Rahul Gandhi have done a blunder by appointing Revanth Reddy as the Telangana party chief and added that Revanth is branded as a traitor of Telangana.