Bandi blames TRS govt for high fuel prices in State

Hyderabad: State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that Telangana is the State which had the highest petrol and diesel prices in the country and added that if the VAT being collected by the State government is reduced the prices of petrol would be Rs 85 only.

Bandi wrote an open letter on the petrol and diesel prices in the State. Sanjay Kuamr said that the TRS leaders were either talking to divert the attention of the people who are unhappy with their rule or they don't have the awareness on the prices of petroleum products.

Sanjay said that the Centre, in order to provide relief to the people of the country, decreased excise duty twice which resulted in decrease of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. About 18 States reduced the taxes, which resulted in a decrease of Rs 10 to Rs 20 on the petrol and diesel prices. However, the Telangana government did not reduced a single paisa, he alleged. "The State, if it wanted to provide some relief to the citizens, should have decreased VAT but it did nothing. The TRS government increased 4 per cent VAT on petroleum prices. Had if it decreased the tax, the prices of petrol would have been at Rs 85 per litre," said Sanjay.

Sanjay said that during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the petrol prices were Rs 35 per litre. The ten year Congress government increased by 40 per litre and it was Rs 75 when the Congress lost power. During this time after processing the petroleum products, the chemicals and plastic waste had good demand internationally. Though the prices used to increase, the companies used to overcome this with the sale of these products. With the a decision taken internationally to avoid use of plastic, there is no demand to such chemical hence the prices are increasing whenever the prices of crude oil are increased, said Sanjay. The BJP chief said that the highest price in the country are in three States including Telangana (Rs 118.59), Maharashtra (Rs 123.47), Andhra Pradesh (121.63), Rajasthan (Rs 121.06), Kerala (Rs 116.93) and all these are not the BJP ruled States, he said. He also added that 40 per cent of the income should be given to the oil companies and the remaining 60 per cent income of the State and central government should be decreased, he added. The BJP leader said that the Centre wanted to bring petroleum prices into GST. Even the Supreme Court suggested this, which would decrease the burden on common man but Telangana was the first State to oppose this. "The TRS leaders are thinking that people will believe whatever they say. We urge people to understand the facts," said Bandi Sanjay.