Just In
Bandi condemns Udayanidhi’s comments on Sanatana Dharma
Says those who tried to end Sanatana Dharma are in the graves. From Aurangzeb to the British have disappeared
Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay reacted strongly to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, who is facing severe criticism for his controversial comments on Sanatana Dharma.
Speaking on Wednesday, he wanted to know why KCR, who claims to be a staunch Hindu, is not talking about the Udayanidhi’s comments. He expressed anger that the opposition is not an alliance of I.N.D.I.A, but an alliance of Italy and India. People of the country have don’t have to listen to what Rahul Gandhi and Udayanidhi say.
It is said that those who tried to end Sanatana Dharma are in the graves. From Aurangzeb to the British disappeared, he said
If Nupur Sharma and Raja Singh are suspended from the party, the parties that have clashed are not talking now. In the past, Udayanidhi's grandfather Karunanidhi asked if Rama was an engineer? He said that, and now his grandson is saying that he will end Sanatana Dharma.
He said that the son of Sonia Gandhi and Stalin's son spoke about Sanatana Dharma and the I.N.D.I.A alliance should say what their stand was on Udayanidhi's words. He warned that the I.N.D.I.A alliance would go down in history if they did not take their stand.