Bandi demands KCR to convene all-party meet to discuss ryot issues

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government call for an all-party meeting to discuss the problems faced by tenants farmers in the State.

In an open letter to CM KCR, Bandi highlighted how the tenant farmers were facing several problems and were left in the lurch as they were deprived of many welfare measures initiated in the agriculture sector.

He asked the Chief Minister to invite representatives of the farmers' organisations, besides intellectuals to the all-party meeting to deliberate on the problems of the tenant farmers.

The Karimnagar MP said that about 14 lakh farmers were eking out their livelihoods by cultivating on the leased lands in the State. However, the State government's criteria deprive them of getting recognition as farmers and leave them out in accessing the agriculture sector welfare initiatives.

"The tenant farmers depend on the agriculture sector like their counterparts. Yet, they are not eligible to avail Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Yantra Lakshmi and other agriculture sector schemes. Besides, they also don't get seed and fertilizer subsidies and are not able to avail agriculture loans from the banks. While the big farmers who never really engage in cultivation are eligible to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu. But, the tenant farmers toiling day in and day out are deprived of the same," he added.

The BJP MP remained in his letter to CM KCR on the suggestion of the 11the Five Year Plan asking the States to make necessary amendments to the Tenancy Act for the security of tenant farmers and protecting the interests of the landlords. "It is highly deplorable that the State government not only refusing to protect the rights of the tenant farmers, but also refusing to recognise them as farmers even," he rued.

Adding further, Bandi said that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had suggested that tenant farmers could be given crop loans at 0.25 per cent loan.

The neighboring Andhra Pradesh has been extending all the benefits of the welfare schemes to tenant farmers, but, the TRS government has been discriminating against small and marginal farmers.

Calling that those who till the land and engage in cultivation are the real farmers and the State government should come to their aid extending all benefits including crop bonuses and subsidised seeds and fertilisers, Bandi said, "If need be, the State government should make necessary amendments or bring in a new legislation to protect the interests of the tenant farmers."