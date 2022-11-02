Bandi lashes out at TNGO leaders; dubs them slaves of CM KCR

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday came down heavily on leaders of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers' Association (TNGO).

Addressing the media here, while shunning the demand for his apology, Bandi said it was the three TNGO leaders who should tender an unconditional apology to the employees for kneeling down before the CM for their own benefits, promotions and 'pairavis'.

He asked the TNGO leaders to go to field and take stock of problems faced by the employees, teachers and pensioners."No DAs, no benefits; the status of the police was worse as they cannot speak out or protest. But, they are on duty round the clock without food and water in Munugodu. The condition of women constables deployed on election duty is worse," he added.

Bandi recalled sacking of 20,000 scavengers from schools forcing teachers and headmasters to clean washrooms. The TNGO leaders should be taken and made to clean washrooms so that they would come to know the pain of teachers. He pointed out that when posts of DEO, MEO, headmaster, lecturer, professor and others remained vacant, the TNGOs neither opened their mouths nor fought for the well-being of employees. "It is the BJP cadre and he who faced the police lathis and case and went to jails to force the government on employees' issues".

The State BJP chief asserted that three or four TNGO leaders have crores of rupees in assets, but employees have been suffering due to non-receipt of salaries on time, for not being able to pay house rents and loans. "Three DAs are pending; there is no surrender leave facility. In the name of GO 317 they were sent out across the State.

"Why have you not questioned the government", he asked the TNGO leaders.

Bandi warned the erring TNGO leaders not to poke too much at him; he would not hesitate to expose those caught in ACB cases and engaged in irregularities. He dubbed a few TNGO leaders salves of the CM leaving the interest of employees to the winds. "That is why I criticise them," he stated. He vowed to inquire into the assets and irregularities of erring TNGO leaders once the BJP comes to power. He demanded the TNGO leaders to tender an unconditional apology to the employees for their wrongdoings and seek forgiveness.

Bandi described the suicide of a GHMC employee due to non-payment of salary government murder. "We made a mistake and handed over the State to wicked. But, don't end your lives and have patience for some more time. The BJP government coming to power in Telangana will stand by the poor."

He asked the RTC staff to remember the sacrifices made by their colleagues and "take revenge against the CM for "the injustice inflicted on them during previous elections".