Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP

Bandi Sanjay, the former Telangana BJP Chief, has been appointed as the national general secretary of the BJP. This announcement was made by the party's national president, JP Nadda, as part of the BJP's national committee.

In addition, DK Aruna from Telangana will continue as the National Vice President, and Satyakumar from Andhra Pradesh will continue as the National Secretary of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy, the current Telangana BJP chief, and DK Aruna have already left for Delhi, while Etela Rajender will be leaving for Delhi later today.

It is worth noting that Bandi Sanjay was recently relieved from the position of Telangana BJP President, with Kishan Reddy taking over the role. This decision to appoint Bandi Sanjay as the national general secretary have come in the latest developments in the party.

There have been reports that the central leadership may make use of Bandi Sanjay's services by giving him a place in the central ministerial category or by appointing him as the national secretary and sending him to be in charge of some states. Kishan Reddy has to resign from the post of Union Minister because one person has only one post.

With his resignation, Telangana will lose representation in the Union Cabinet. With this, there was a campaign that Bandi Sanjay, who had resigned from the post of state president, would be given a chance to replace him. But recently, the party's national leadership issued an order appointing Bandi Sanjay as the national general secretary.