Bandi Sanjay condemns arrests of Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and former BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday condemned the arrest of Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy. Taking to Twitter, he said “Strongly condemn police highhandedness against Union Minister and @BJP4Telangana president @kishanreddybjp



garu and illegal arrests of BJP leaders, who wanted to be the voice of people and inspect the double-bedroom houses. What is the government hiding.?

On one hand KCR deprived the poor of housing by failing to implement Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and on other hand he hasn’t delivered poll promise of 2BHK houses. In Razakar regime of KCR opposition leaders are not even allowed to take a stock of ground situation.”





