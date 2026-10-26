Bandi Sanjay condemns Kharge’s remarks against Modi

Hyderabad: Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday condemned the insulting remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Modi.

Bandi Sanjay Kharge’s comments were a testament to the depravity to which the Congress party has stooped. It is malicious to use Prime Minister Modi’s personal life and family as fodder for criticism. It is appalling to mock the poverty that Modi faced during his childhood.

It is despicable to target Modi’s parents and drag them into the political arena. Having nothing of substance to present to the public, the Congress party is resorting to making insulting remarks. The people of this nation will never accept attacks directed at Prime Minister Modi’s family, said Sanjay.

The Union Minister said Kharge must offer an unconditional apology to the people of the country. In a meeting, when a spectator said 'Modi will not go (Modi Nahi Jayega'), in response Congress president Kharge said, 'Modi ka Baap bhi jayega', which has led to outrage by the BJP leaders.