Bandi Sanjay Kumar wants SCR to address loco pilots' problems

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has met South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and sought his intervention in resolving the loco pilots' problems. The Karimnagar MP, along with BJP Hanmakonda district party chief Rao Padma, met Jain and discussed various issues faced by the loco pilots.

The BJP leaders explained to railway official that the continued agitation of the loco pilots has been posing problems. They asked the SCR GM to invite them for discussion. The MP also discussed the progress of the pending railway projects in Karimnagar district.

After the meeting Bandi said that he was assured by railway officials that the issues would be resolved soon. He impressed upon the railway officials to call the local pilots' union leaders for discussions to resolve the pending issues of the loco pilots.