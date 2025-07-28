Bandi sanjay slams Cong govt over BC Declaration

Hyderabad: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar stirred a major controversy on Sunday after launching a direct attack on the Telangana Congress government, accusing it of introducing a “Muslim Declaration Bill” under the guise of a Backward Classes (BC) Declaration. Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Central government-funded ‘Critical Care Block’ at Karimnagar District Main Hospital, Bandi Sanjay claimed the state government’s reservation proposals unfairly favor Muslims at the expense of BCs and Hindus.

“Under the so-called BC Declaration, 27 percent reservations are being implemented for BCs, and an additional 5 percent is supposedly for BCs, but out of that, 10 percent is indirectly being granted to Muslims. Effectively, the Congress is making a 100 percent reservation for Muslims in Telangana in the name of the BC Declaration. This is not a BC Declaration, it is a Muslim Declaration,” asserted Bandi Sanjay. He further alleged there was a wider “conspiracy” to turn Hindus into a minority in Telangana, warning that if what he called this “poisonous tree” was left unchecked, it could spread across India.

Minister Bandi Sanjay firmly stated he would oppose the bill unless Muslims were removed from the BC category and demanded that full 42 percent reservations go only to BCs. “I will convince the Centre to approve the bill only after Muslims are excluded from the BC list,” he insisted.

In a political challenge, Bandi Sanjay referred to claims that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would merge with the BJP if cases against K. Kavitha were filed, stating the proposal by K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) before CM Ramesh was “absolutely true” and daring KTR to a public debate. “If you have the courage, let’s discuss in front of everyone and see who is right,” he challenged.

On the hospital’s new Critical Care Block, Sanjay emphasized that the entire Rs 23.75 crore funding came from the Centre’s PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM). He pressed the state government to quickly appoint medical staff and allocate operational funds, warning of adverse effects on patient care due to poor state support.

He presented budget statistics, attributing the near doubling of health and education budgets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He highlighted the rapid expansion of AIIMS, medical colleges, and the increase in MBBS and postgraduate seats across India. He also claimed that there have been revolutionary changes in healthcare access for the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Switching focus to the Jubilee Hills by-election, the Union Minister strongly criticized the alleged demolition of the Banjara Hills Peddamma temple, attributing the action to an attempt to appease Muslim voters.

“If this is not rectified and an apology issued, Hindus will unite and send a clear message at the ballot box,” he warned.

Bandi Sanjay also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s religious loyalties and accused the Congress party of orchestrating a “grand conspiracy” to grant Muslims undue reservations while dividing Hindus. “Rahul Gandhi’s comments and actions make his contempt for Hindus and India evident,” he alleged, urging the electorate to send a strong rebuke to the Congress in the upcoming local body polls.