Bandi working hard for the party: Eatala

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA and BJP national executive member Eatala Rajender said that Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is working hard to his best for the party. The national leadership feels to further strengthen the party and cadre. Also, the party is open to admitting leaders from other parties.

It is the party’s high command which will decide on the change of guard of the State party chief in an election year. Such decisions won’t happen because some new stories appeared in a section of the media.

Further, he said that “Eatala would not ask for a position, to date I have not asked for one and I will not ask.”

Adding, BJP is a party with an ideology and it has several wings. There are people who are working for the party for the past three decades. Those who are joining the party too might expect to be leaders. There might be some competition between the two. It is like the new inflows into a lake joining the old water. It will take time for those coming and joining the party and those who are already working for the party to adjust with each other. However, the national party leadership has said not to differentiate between the newcomers and those already working in the party. He further added that those who have the strength and will in the people’s court in the ensuing elections get the party tickets.