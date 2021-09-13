Banking reforms to benefit industrialists: AIBEA 

Hyderabad: CH Rambabu, national secretary of the All-India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Sunday alleged that the Central government had undertaken banking reforms for the benefit of industrialists, like Adani and Ambani.

A joint action committee meeting of the employees of the Telugu States' banks was held at a convention hall in Narayanaguda on the occasion of the merger of the Allahabad Bank Employees' Union with the Indian Bank Employees' Union.

Speaking at the meeting, Rambabu said the Modi government was not only selling banks, but also profitable railways, insurance, coal mines, roads, and all public sector companies to corporates.

He said many private banks had collapsed in the past due to the privatisation of Banks. The public sector banks were representing the hard-earned public savings. He asserted that the privatisation of banks was a negative move for developing Countries, like India.

and the All-India Bank Employees Association had expressed its solidarity with the protesting farmers as they were constantly raising concerns that agriculture black laws should not be brought in. Even farmers should be left alone and those black laws should be repealed.

Arunachalam, Ashok Gupta, Y P Singh, Jayant, Deepak Sharma, P V Krishna Rao, M S Kumar, GM AK Mohapatra, DGM Najeeb Ullah Khan, AGM Arun Kumar, and other national and State leaders of the Indian Bank Employees' Union and Allahabad Bank Employees' Union attended the meeting.