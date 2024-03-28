Barrelakka aka Sirisha to tie knot today

Hyderabad: Social media sensation Barrelakka alias Karne Sirisha is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life. Barrelakka’s wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday. The pre-wedding celebrations started from Wednesday. A grand Haldi ceremony was held as part of the first day’s celebrations. On this occasion, Sirisha dressed up beautifully as a bride. She shared the video on her social media. Now this video has gone viral on social media. Fans and netizens are congratulating Barrelakka on her marriage.

Barrelakka contested as an independent candidate from Kolhapur constituency in the Telangana Assembly elections. She got more than 5 thousand votes and stood at the fourth place. She shocked everyone by suddenly announcing that she would get married. She got engaged a few days ago and recently participated in a pre-wedding shoot with her fiancé. She shared the pre-wedding song video just before the wedding and tagged her husband’s Instagram ID. Barrelakka’s future husband’s name is Venkatesh.