Basavatarakam hosp introduces 4th gen robotic surgery system

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) has introduced the most advanced 4th generation DaVinci Robotic Surgery System in its services. The new surgical system established with an expenditure of more than Rs 10 crore will enable to conduct surgeries with less pain and early recovery for the patients.

Later in the day, Management and staff members of BIACH&RI felicitated Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, in a grand program organised at auditorium of the hospital. Reacting to the appreciations and felicitation, Balakrishna said that the Padma Award came at a time when NTR’s birth centenary celebrations were organised and also NTR’s cinema life completed 75 years.

He dedicated the Padma Bhushan to his parents and hoped that soon, NTR will receive Bharat Ratna. He assured that as per the wishes of his late mother, the hospital will always thrive in bringing advanced technologies. Despite the expensive equipment, he explained that the cost of providing treatment will be kept affordable. He pointed out that the hospital has conducted more than 800 robotic surgeries already, which in itself is a record in the nation, and thanked all the donors, bankers, doctors, staff members for achieving such as feat.