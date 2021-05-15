Battle of the Mind

Hyderabad: "Understand your body. If you feel you are having Covid- like symptoms, consult a doctor, get tested. If you are young and otherwise healthy, go in for steam inhalation and medicines prescribed by doctors. You will be back in action soon," says 21-year-old Shreya.



Despite diligently following social distancing, she felt pain in the throat and had fever. She tried home remedies, like gargling with saline water, steam inhalation, drinking lots of warm fluids and milk with turmeric, but the fever levels went up. She tested positive.

Shreya confined herself to a room for a few more days reading books and painted, to ease her mind. "The only way one can avoid catching the virus is by maintaining hygiene,

physical distancing and building immunity through diet and exercise. "Be fit mentally and physically and the virus will stay away from you. Be calm and courageous and you can win the battle, she adds.