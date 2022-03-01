'BBC Prapancham' goes live on hmtv from today

Hyderabad: BBC News has partnered with the Hyderabad Media House for telecast of 'BBC Prapancham' on 'hmtv' from March 1. 'BBC Prapancham' will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm IST on 'hmtv'.

BBC Prapancham delivers impartial and factual journalism with in-depth analysis of news and current affairs, including business, entertainment and trending topics from India and globally.

Indu Shekhar Sinha, Head of Business Development, Asia-Pacific, BBC News said: "We are happy to announce our association with 'hmtv' by virtue of which Telugu-speaking audiences in India and around the world will benefit. BBC Prapancham will provide a local perspective to major global and national events with an aim to inform, educate and connect audiences keeping the values of fairness and impartiality at its core."

GS Ram Mohan, Editor, BBC News Telugu Language Service said: "BBC Prapancham is not new to the Telugu TV audience. Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering world-class content to our new viewers in the Telugu-speaking heartland through hmtv."

Vandana, Television Editor, BBC News Indian Languages said: "BBC Telugu TV show BBC Prapancham delivers the best of international stories and makes those global stories relevant to Telugu audiences. At the same time, it delves deep into national stories with a unique perspective through original journalism." BBC News Telugu Language Service reaches large audiences through online and television.

K Hanumantha Rao, Managing Director, Hyderabad Media House said: "We are excited to announce this content partnership with the synonym of news – BBC. Initially, the partnership is with our broadcast media 'hmtv', going forward we look for more fruitful partnerships in digital too. We expect our viewers will get empowered by 'BBC Prapancham', and are looking forward to bringing every international event which might influence the lives of Telugu people to their drawing room irrespective of their location."