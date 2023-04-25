BC Advocates Mahasabha to be held in Hyderabad on April 30

Hyderabad: BC Advocates for Social Justice decided to hold a Mahasabha on April 30 at Sundarayya Vijnana Kendram here from 10 am to 2 pm. National BC Welfare Association president and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishna will preside.

In the meeting, High Court Advocates S. Vijaya Prashant, Nagula Srinivas Yadav, Battula Krishna, Repakula Nageswara Rao, J Vamsi Krishna, Raghavendra, Satyanarayana, Sampath Kumar and others were present. BC Advocates practicing in all courts across Telangana State have been requested to participate in the Maha Sabha.

They demanded that reservation quota should be introduced for BC/SC/STs in the appointment of High Court and Supreme Court judges according to population and stipend of Rs 20,000 per month should be granted to junior BC advocates. They also sought 250 yards of government land and house plots to each advocate. The Advocates also urged that insurance should be applied to all, including family members.