BC bodies give a call to elect BCs in local polls

Vidyanagar: Fourteen BC associations have called upon BCs to ensure the victory of BC candidates who have been contesting as corporators and counsellors in general quota in the forthcoming urban local body elections.

Speaking after the emergency meeting held with different BC associations, R Krishnaiah, the national president of BC Welfare Association, criticised political parties for injustice done in the allocation of seats to BC candidates.

Congress party promised 50% of seats to BCs but did not allocate even 10% of seats to BCs in general quota, he said. The TRS party, on the other hand, gave the responsibility of allocating seats to ministers and MLAs and most of the seats in general quota were given to upper caste candidates, he alleged.

At many places, despite the presence of strong BC leaders, general quota seats were given to upper caste candidates, Krishnaiah criticised. He alleged that many leaders of the ruling political party had sold tickets for money, violating democratic principles.

Alleging that political parties were trying to suppress BCs from emerging as leaders, he called upon BCs teach such parties a befitting lesson, by ensuring victory of BC leaders who have been contesting in General quota, irrespective of their political affiliation.

BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, Allampalli Ramkoti, Jillapalli Anji, Vemula Ramakrishna, Gorige Mallesh Yadav, Barka Krishna, TR Chander, Upender Goud, C Rajender, Madhusudhan, S Venkanna, K Nataraj, representatives of different BC associations and others attended the meeting.