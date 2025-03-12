Live
Just In
BC Study Circle to offer free training in banking & finance
Hyderabad: BC Study Circle in association with Hyderabad School of Banking and Finance Training Institute, Hyderabad will be organising a month-long non-residential free training programme in banking and finance.
Srinivas Reddy, Director, BC Study said, “This training will be given at the School of Business Finance Training Institute in Hyderabad for a month and job opportunities will be provided in private banks after the completion of the training programme. Candidates who have completed their degree and are below 26 years of age can apply for online registration from March 15 to April 8. BC students have been declared eligible for banking and finance training. The online screening test will be conducted on April 12 at the joint district centres. Training classes will begin after the screening test.
Eligible candidates should submit their applications online on the website www.tgstudycircle.cgg.gov.in from March 15 to April 8. The annual income of the candidates’ parents should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. 30 candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in the online screening test. For more information, students can contact 040-29303130, he added.