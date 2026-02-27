NTPC SRHQ holds CSR meet, backs sports initiatives

Hyderabad: NTPC Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ) organised a CSR Meet themed “Care, Collaboration & Community Impact”, highlighting the organisation’s impactful CSR initiatives across health, education, sanitation, sports, and community development in Telangana and the Southern Region.

The programme highlighted the proposed signing of two MoAs (Memorandum of Agreement)—with CSEA Foundation for support to the Telangana Softball Association (Men & Women) to enable participation in national and international tournaments, and with the Sports Coaching Foundation for financial assistance towards procurement of e-Auto Rickshaws to promote grassroots sports and community mobility.

ISN Panigrahi, CGM (HR) – NR & SR, reiterated NTPC’s CSR focus on health, education, sanitation and sports, and underscored the importance of strategic partnerships for creating sustainable community impact.