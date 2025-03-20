Live
BC Welfare gets 24% hike
Govt allocates Rs 11,405 crore for BC Welfare
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made an allocation of Rs 11,405 crore for the BC Welfare in its budget, a 24 per cent raise compared to previous financial year, in wake of the caste survey.
During his budget speech, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka referred to the Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey conducted in November and December 2024, which found that 56 per cent of the state’s population falls under Backward Classes (BC). “This data will serve as a foundation for shaping future welfare programmes, reservations, and comprehensive economic development policies. Additionally, significant budget allocations and expenditures for BC welfare are being made across various departments to ensure inclusive growth,” he said.
On the other hand, Rs 40,232 crore has been allocated for SC Welfare and Rs 17,169 crore for ST Welfare. While the SC Welfare funds are up by 21 per cent, the allocation for ST Welfare has remained nearly the same.