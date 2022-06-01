BDL signs contract for supply of astra weapon system to IAF, Navy

Hyderabad: Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of ASTRA MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile (AAM) and associated equipment to the Indian Air Force and Navy at a cost of Rs. 2,971 crores on Tuesday.

As per the release Astra is an indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile. The missile has a range between 80 km to 110 km and has an altitude up to 20 Kms. The weapon has been designed and developed by DRDO and BDL is the manufacturing agency. CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that in addition to the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Navy, BDL is also offering Astra missile for export to friendly foreign countries. BDL has augmented its manufacturing capacity to meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Astra missile.

The induction of Astra Mk 1 weapon system program into Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will act as a catalyst for the creation of Infrastructure, Hanger, Storage Buildings, Testing facilities for manufacturing. This program will create opportunities in Aero-Space Technology by involving several MSMEs spread over the country.

This program provides overall employment for about 600 personnel, which is having high potential of export in turn huge scope in foreign exchange revenue generation.In addition to Astra, BDL, as a part of its global outreach, is offering Akash Weapon System (Surface- to- Air Missile), Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon & Helina (Air-to-Surface Weapon), Light Weight Torpedo & Heavy Weight Torpedo (Underwater weapons), Counter Measures Dispensing System & Anti-Submarine Warfare Suite (Counter Measure Systems) and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles namely Nag, Konkurs - M & MILAN - 2T for exports, said a senior officer.