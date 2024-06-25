Begumpet Airport receives bomb hoax threat email

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad was placed on high alert following an anonymous email warning of a bomb planted at the airport on Monday.

Security personnel went into a tizzy after receiving the mail from the unidentified persons.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), bomb detection team of Hyderabad police, and local police conducted a thorough check at the airport for about two hours. Later, it was declared a hoax.

The email was received by the airport authorities in Begumpet, Hyderabad, who alerted the CISF, the Central force in charge of airport security and police.

The airport staff was asked to move out of the airport until the check was completed. All the protocols, including summoning ambulances and fire tenders, were done following the bomb information.

Earlier in February, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad was placed on high alert following a series of anonymous emails warning of an RDX attack.