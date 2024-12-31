Beware! Now cops rivet eyes on city pubs to sniff out drugs

Hyderabad: Even as the Hyderabad pubs are ready to welcome the New Year 2025 by hosting musical nights and spirit parties, the city police and anti-drug teams have kept a strict vigil on the pubs which will witness a heavy rush with New Year revellers and also the possible drug trafficking during the celebrations.

In a bid to curb the drug abuse during the New Year celebrations, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) cracked a whip on the pubs that were hosting year-end parties since Sunday night. On a tip-off, the TGANB officials and police conducted a joint operation at a pub in Madhapur and caught a group of youth who allegedly consumed drugs, mainly ganja.

The police teams arrested 25 potential drug consumers. Out of these, 14 individuals were subjected to advanced drug testing, and eight others tested positive for using THC (found in ganja), cocaine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine. Meanwhile, the police imposed strict restrictions on the conduct of New Year celebrations in the pubs. Local police already warned the pub managers to follow clear instructions to avoid any untoward incidents. If any pub fails to follow the guidelines, serious consequences, including legal action, will be taken.

The police already instructed the pub managements to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the venues, including in parking lots, for better crowd monitoring. Metal detectors at the entrances are also being kept for safety.

To curb the drug menace, the police authorities have issued a warning to pub owners to ensure no drugs are brought into their venues during the New Year celebrations. The police will be keeping a close eye on suspicious activity around pubs to prevent any drug-related incidents.

Organisers have been asked to ensure that those who consume alcohol after 1 am are safely escorted home. The pub owners are being held responsible if they failed to provide safe transportation after consuming alcohol. The police officials said that 32 pubs have received permission to celebrate the New Year. Renowned DJs, along with Bollywood stars, are being brought into pubs to attract more visitors on the celebration day. Goa-based singers and performers will also join the events.