Beware of bid to drive wedge among people

Bagh Lingampally: A new platform 'Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshna Vedika' (RHPV) was formed in Telangana state comprising communist leaders, representatives of various peoples' associations, writers, academicians, intellectuals and political parties to fight against CAA and force the CM KCR to declare his stance on implementation of CAA in the state, here at a state level meeting held at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Sunday.

The meeting announced their plan of action for the newly formed platform. The meeting resolved to conduct meetings at various district headquarters on January 23, commemorating death anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, celebrate Constitution rights day on Republic day, and conduct meetings on death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.

Speaking on the occasion, various speakers alleged that BJP had deliberately passed the controversial bills like CAA in an attempt to divide people on communal lines. They demanded the central government to withdraw Citizens Amendment Act-2019 and National Population Register as there are several provisions in the Indian constitution to provide citizenship.

They criticized the government's decision to place those people who could not prove their citizenship in detention camps, terming the CAA as anti-constitutional. The meeting resolved that the controversial Act was an attempt by the BJP government to target Muslims, comparing it to the Hitler's racial programme. They demanded the government to withdraw the Act in view of large-scale protests across the nation and refusal of several states, including those ruled by BJP allies, to implement the law.

They also criticized the state CM KCR for maintaining silence over the controversial Act despite TRS party voting against the Act in the Parliament. They demanded the CM to make his stand clear and announce his refusal to implement the Act in the state.

Prominent people such as Shanta Sinha, recipient of Raman Magasaysay Award, CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram, retired IAS officers KR Venugopal, Kaki Madhava Rao, former central information commissioner Dr Madabashi Sridhar, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Govardhan, CPI state committee member Dr D Sudhakar, CPI leader Potu Ranga Rao, Janakiram, AOW Sandhya, Rama Devi, MTT leader Ahmed Ali Khan and others participated in the state conference. Communist state leader G Narsimha Rao presided over the meeting.