Bhatti accuses KCR of stifling Oppn voice in Assembly

Hyderabad: Terming the provision of just 6 minutes to Congress during Assembly session, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the KCR government is doing its best to stop Opposition from raising public issues.

Expressing displeasure over adjournment of the House, Bhatti said that the government doesn't want to hear the public issues and hence trying to stifle any voice from Opposition parties. While expressing anguish over the way the Congress was being sidelined in the Assembly session, he alleged that the KCR is conspiring to ensure that no public issue comes to discussion.

"He is attempting to ensure that the Opposition becomes a non-entity. This kind of actions are detrimental to democratic system being enjoyed by citizens," he lamented.

While referring to MIM, he said that the even though officially designated as main Opposition, the party remains the ally of TRS and would not speak against it, hence the only Opposition that remains steadfast is Congress which should be given enough time to discuss important issues of public concern.

He expressed anguish to the notion that the party would be given specified time based on the strength in the House. "The party which bestowed separate Telangana is being given on only 6 minutes, what more injustice could be done than not given ample time to discuss issues of grave public concern," the Congress leader said.