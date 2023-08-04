Bhatti seeks debate on ‘pressing issues’; wants 20-day session

Hyderabad: Finding Telangana to be a peculiar case when it comes to conducting Assembly sessions, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on described it to be the only State which has the lowest number of functioning days. He dared the government to run the session for at least 20 days so that proper debate is conducted on ‘pressing issues’.

During an informal media interaction, he said despite the party’s demand in BAC for an in-depth discussion on pressing issues, including floods, Dharani, Singareni, BC sub-plan, was ignored. “Since there is a mandate that the sessions should be conducted every six months they are conducting out of compulsion; otherwise we may not have had even this,” he felt.

Bhatti said the very purpose of attaining Telangana is under question as the government was engaged in selling its lands. This was one reason for people’s struggle to get separation from AP. The government is continuing the same policy. “It was promised that the surplus lands from the privileged would be seized, but in contrast the assigned lands (from poor) are being taken away,” he alleged.

Ridiculing the notion that the Opposition was unable to face BRS, he said, if it was so, the government should continue the session and engage in debate. “They should muster courage to hand over mike to us, if they are serious about taking on the Congress,” he asserted.