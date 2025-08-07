Bhatti, Sridhar seek Centre's aid for boosting MSME sector

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu met Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manji and sought financial assistance for the development of industrial parks in the MSME sector and prior approval of plans for developing MSME parks in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.

During the meeting, Bhatti and Sridhar Babu briefed the Union minister about the initiatives taken by the Telangana government for developing the MSME sector and the proposal to set up two new MSME parks to promote small and medium enterprises in Yendapally (Madhira mandal) and Remidicherla (Errupalem mandal) in Khammam district. The Deputy CM informed the Union Minister that plans had been drawn up to develop these parks across 85 acres and 60 acres respectively.

He explained the strategic significance of the locations due to their proximity to National Highway 65 (Hyderabad–Vijayawada corridor) and excellent connectivity to nearby towns, railway networks, and ports. The development of these parks would boost job opportunities for local youth, especially from SC communities. The parks, being designed to support various manufacturing sectors, were expected to generate at least 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect employment opportunities, he told the Union Minister.

In the context, the Ministers sought prior approval from the Centre so the state could submit project proposals under the MSME-CDP (Cluster Development Programme) for financial assistance to develop these parks in every Assembly constituency. These parks will consist of small-scale factory complexes with infrastructure to support small industrial units, creating a conducive industrial environment. The MSME parks will include hostels, kitchens, toilets, testing centers, and other common facilities. Support for business development, product innovation, and market strategy services will also be provided.

Bhatti pointed out that, under the MSME-CDP scheme, the Telangana government had implemented 25 projects with the support of the Union MSME Ministry. Now, Telangana was seeking central financial assistance under the scheme to establish dedicated MSME parks in each Assembly constituency. The Deputy CM and Industries Minister expressed their confidence that Telangana, through these initiatives, would emerge as a key contributor toward India’s vision of achieving a $30 trillion economy.