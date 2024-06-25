Big Babu shake-up for speedy reforms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is focusing now in streamlining the administration and speedy implementation of the poll promises, has picked up three senior IAS officers to take forward his vision to develop Greater Hyderabad, including the ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Seniormost IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Energy SAM Rizvi has been chosen as the Secretary, Commercial Taxes. Sources said that the CM had entrusted this major task with Rizvi as he is known as an upright officer who could plug the loopholes in tax collection and improve the efficiency of the department so that it can generate more revenue.

The CM will continue to hold the MAUD and Commercial Taxes portfolios. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sarfaraz Ahmad has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) relieving M Dana Kishore from FAC (Full Additional Charge). The big task before the new HMDA Commissioner is to take up development projects in the HMDA limits, mainly around Regional Ring Road (RRR) where works are under progress.

Amrapali Katta, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been given FAC of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in place of D Ronald Rose, who has been transferred. She would now focus more on infrastructure development schemes.

Horticulture Director K Ashok Reddy was transferred and posted as Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in place of C Sudharshan Reddy.



Other IAS officers who were transferred include Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary to Government (Youth Services), YAT&C Department as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department.

Sanjay Kumar, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department.

A Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department vice Shailaja Ramaiyer. Shailaja Ramaiyer has been posted as Principal Secretary, Endowments and Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, in the Industries & Commerce Department. Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary, Planning, was transferred to Environment, Forest, Science & Technology department vice as A Vani Prasad. Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD, was posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

C Sudharshan Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), was transferred and posted as Secretary Services & HRM, General Administration Department . Other transfers include Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Commissioner, Transport as Secretary Registrations & Stamps and Housing.