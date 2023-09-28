Big twist in Pakistani man arrested in Hyderabad case

Hyderabad : In a twist to the Pakistani National arrested in Hyderabad, it is learnt that father-in-law is the man who called up the police and informed the whereabouts of the man. Accordind to the sources, Fayaz Mohammad (24), a Pakistani youth who went to Sharjah for employment, married Neha Fatima, a Hyderabadi girl whom he met in a garment manufacturing company there. Neha came to Hyderabad last year due to illness. After coming here, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Neha's father Zubesh Sheikh thought that his son-in-law, who was working in Sharjah, was rich and planned to steal his money. He took a Nepalese visa for his son-in-law as the Indian visa would be delayed.

Later, he went to Nepal with his wife Afzal Begum and daughter Neha Fatima. From there, the four together paid Rs 5000 and entered India from there they reached Hyderabad by train.

After arriving in the city, he tried his best to get an Aadhaar card for his son-in-law. Until then, he made arrangements for son-in-law to stay at home. Thinking of getting an Aadhaar card for his son-in-law in the name of his brother-in-law Mohammad Ghaus, he paid Rs 5 thousand and took the birth certificate. After that he applied at an Aadhaar center in Madhapur. On the other hand, thought of getting rid of his son-in-law as the money that is Rs 5 lakhs finished. He called up the task force and informed them about his whereabouts. Later, the absconding in-laws were also detained by the police.