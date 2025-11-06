Live
- Man dies of 'delay' in angioplasty at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
- NHAI to roll out automatic tolling with high speed cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru, GST roads
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
- Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details
Bihar polls set to take toll on construction activity in Hyd
A large number of workers from Bihar have left Hyderabad to cast their votes in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11 in...
A large number of workers from Bihar have left Hyderabad to cast their votes in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11 in that state.
With their departure, construction activity in the city has slowed down, facing a shortage of labour for the past 10 days. Nearly eight lakh workers from Bihar live in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, working primarily in the construction sector as masons, steelworkers, and flooring labourers.
According to realty industry officials, the majority of unskilled workers engaged in construction activities in the city are from Bihar. As the election season began last month, workers started leaving for their native places, and over the past week, most have already returned home to exercise their franchise.
They are expected to return to Hyderabad after two weeks, while some have indicated they will come back only in December. The recently concluded Chhath Puja celebrations also affected construction activity, as many workers travelled home for the festival. Now, the ongoing elections have further worsened the labour shortage in the sector.