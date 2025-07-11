Live
BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
BJP high command accepts Raja Singh’s resignation after he protests Telangana BJP leadership and presidential election decisions. Official announcement made on July 11, 2025.
The BJP high command has accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. He openly criticized the Telangana BJP, expressing his dissatisfaction with the presidential elections. He announced his resignation from the party in protest against developments in the Telangana BJP. He sent his resignation letter to the BJP high command, which was accepted a week later. This was officially announced by BJP National Secretary Arun Singh on July 11, 2025.
BJP MLA Raja Singh's resignation was accepted by party general secretary Arun Singh. The party high command released an official letter to this effect on Friday (July 11). Raja Singh, who had been involved in anti-party activities for some time, recently submitted his resignation letter to Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Kishan Reddy forwarded the letter to the party high command, which then decided to accept his resignation.
Raja Singh, who had long expressed dissatisfaction with the state BJP leadership, had been making indirect satirical comments about party leaders. He resigned alleging that his nomination for the post of state chief was blocked. He opposed the election of Ramachandra Rao as the BJP state president. The high command decided to accept his resignation, stating that Raja Singh's behavior was not in line with the party’s ideology.