BJP and Congress lists For Telangana to be announced today

Hyderabad : With just 39 days to go, the Congress party and the BJP are likely to announce the list of candidates today. While the Congress Central Election Committee is meeting in New Delhi now to finalise the second list which may consist of another 45 names, the BJP too is likely to come up with its first List by evening which may consist about 55 names. It is said that BJP would be giving importance to social engineering and about 20 of the names in first list could be BC candidates.

There will be three MPs in the first list. Some seats are likely to be given to Jana Sena. Amberpet and Musheerabad seats would be kept pending. Eatala Rajender is likely to be the BJP candidate to take on KCR. He will contest from Gajwel and Huzurabad.



Meanwhile, following the summons from Delhi, the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and former president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders have rushed to Delhi. The party is likely to ask some of its top leaders like Uttam or Revanth who are MPs to contest against KCR.

