BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao in race for Chevella LS ticket

Hyderabad: BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao has applied for the party ticket to contest from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Rangareddy district.

The Lok Sabha constituencies under GHMC limits are going to witness a three cornered contest between BJP, BRS and Congress party. Rao who has been an active member of the party for 13 years had for the first time sought the party leadership to consider his name for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

He had submitted his application to the BJP State President, Chairman for state election committee and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Dr Laxman, MP Rajya Sabha, President National OBC Morcha, Member BJP National Election Committee, and Party in-charge for Chevella Constituency AVN Reddy, MLC.

Rao hails from Muthyampet village of Mallyal mandal in Karimnagar district. He has been associated with organisations like ABVP, Ramakrishna Math and Rotary International. He has been a visible face and voice of BJP in the State for over 13 years.

He has earned respect as an ardent BJP worker both inside and outside the party. He is known for his ability to connect and impact both educated urban voters and rural voters equally. He can outrun other party’s contestants in effective communication and calibrate a winnable election strategy.

On the occasion, Krishna Sagar Rao said, “Chevella has a large urban and semi-urban voter base and two rural assembly segments. I understand that the party has its own process of selecting the candidate. If it considers many factors that affect the possibility of a win. If the party fields me as the candidate, I am sure we will win this seat.”

It may be mentioned here that another BJP leader Konda Vishweswar Reddy who had represented this constituency as BRS MP in 16th Lok Sabha but later joined BJP is also in the race. But then it is being said that he is in talks with the Congress party and there is every possibility that he may switch over to the grand old party.