BJP condemns attack on Kamareddy MLA’s residence

Hyderabad: BJP leaders strongly condemned Congress workers’ attack on the residence of Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipalli Venkat Ramana Reddy on Saturday.

BJP national vice president and MP DK Aruna condemned the incident as a “blatant act of arrogance and lawlessness by the ruling Congress.”

She accused the party of undermining democratic values and resorting to retaliatory politics instead of engaging in debate. MLA Venkat Ramana Reddy challenged Congress leaders to present evidence and engage in discussions rather than spreading false allegations. He alleged that Congress, unable to counter the BJP’s growing strength in Kamareddy, was instigating rowdy elements to disrupt peace.

BJP State president N Ramchander Rao also denounced the attack, calling it a dangerous precedent that threatens public safety. He said if elected representatives are not secure, ordinary citizens cannot expect protection.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender attempted to visit Kamareddy to express solidarity with the MLA but was stopped by the police and placed under house arrest. Rajender condemned the police action, accusing the government of shielding Congress’s “gundaism” and eroding democratic values.

He warned that people would not tolerate such violence and held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident.

The BJP leaders vowed to stand firmly with Venkat Ramana Reddy and intensify their fight against what they termed Congress’s “vindictive politics.”