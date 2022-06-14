BJP condemns Congress protests at ED offices

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Monday condemned the Congress party for organising protests before the Enforcement Directorate offices across the country.

Addressing a joint media conference here, BJP National SC Morcha secretary S Kumar, State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, senior leader and former MLC N Ramachandra Rao said, "the Congress party is the mother of corruption and lies and built its political empire on both. Now, it is falling under the weight of its own corruption and lies."

Flaying Congress 'orchestrated' protests before the ED offices, they said a case was filed against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and others alleging money laundering in the 'National Herald' case in 2010. The Patiala Court in Delhi had issued summons to the accused in 2014. The accused had obtained anticipatory bail. They had approached the apex court seeking dismissal of the case. However, the SC, without squashing the case, had only granted exemption from personal appearance in attending the local court, Rao said.

The Associated Journals Ltd was formed by freedom fighters and the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It used to publish 'National Herald' . However, the publication incurred losses of Rs 90 crore. "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and a few others from the Congress formed Young India, another entity holding majority share. The new entity had extended a loan to clear the debt of the National Herald to takeover Rs 2,000 crore assets of the daily and turn it into a real estate venture. The courts found prima facie evidence for money laundering. The ED had started its investigations, he stated.

"Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED and it already froze Rs 65 crore property of the Nehru family in connection with the case. The Congress, having failed to explain its wrongdoings to people, is trying to orchestrate propaganda of the BJP government using ED to harass them".

The former MLC also took exception to Minister KT Rama Rao taking to Twitter accusing the BJP of using ED and CBI. He asked why was KTR perturbed when the Nehru family members did not react to the issue?

He said members of Nehru family and any others are not immune to the laws of the land. It is unbecoming on the part of Congress to stage a protest before the ED offices and called it 'an anti-people act.'

Kumar alleged that the police highhandedness against the protesting displaced people of the Gouravelli project was another example of the TRS government suppressing people. He said the government failed to implement the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for the displaced people of the irrigation and other projects. He said that only KCR and his family have got an R&R package in Telangana. He warned the party would launch an agitation if the government fails to immediately implement of R&R package for the project displaced people.