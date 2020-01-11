BJP conducts door-to-door campaign on CAA at Patel Nagar of Amberpet division

Amberpet: Former president of city BJP B Venkat Reddy started "Ghar Ghar Abhiyan Sampark", a door to door campaign to create awareness among people on the objectives of Citizens (Amendment) Act-2019, here at Patel Nagar of Amberpet division on Friday.

As part of the programme, BJP activists went to every house in the colony and distributed pamphlets on CAA and explained to them about the objectives of CAA. They explained them the facts about the Act and told them not to believe rumours being spread on the Act. The programme was organised by the Amberpet division BJP led by the division president Dasoju Nagabhushanam.

Among those who participated in the campaign include BJP state council member A Bikshapati, Krishna Mudhiraj, P Yadagiri, Pathi Anil, Arathi, Atik, Srikanth, Mailaram Raju, Balaraju, Bhaskar Goud, Ayodya Ramulu, Tirupati Gupta, Eshwar, Sarojamma, Malla Reddy, Narsing Goud, Chandramouli, T Krishna, SS Reddy, Sujatha, Yadagiri and others.