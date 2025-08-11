BJP dubs Rahil Gandhi a 'Fake Indian'

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramachander Rao dubbed the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi as a “Fake Indian” for leveling baseless allegations and indulging in false propaganda about “fake votes” and “vote theft”.

Addressing after admitting the two-time former Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju into the party fold here on Sunday, he lashed out at the Congress party, calling it playing double standards. The State BJP chief said that the Congress party has never complained about fake votes when it won elections in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Strongly criticising false propaganda of Congress party, Rao accused Rahul Gandhi of starting his ‘fake vote’ and ‘vote theft’ narrative only after party’s defeat in Maharashtra and Haryana, fearing loss now in the ensuing Assembly elections in Bihar.

The state party chief said BJP believes in democracy whether it is wins or loses and never engaged in such fake propaganda finding faults with EVMs or running fake vote narrative when it has lost in Karnataka and Telangana elections.