‘BJP fighting to defeat Majlis’ designs in GHMC MLC elections

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress and BRS parties for being overly accommodating to the Majlis party, which he accused of exploiting the people, committing atrocities against women and children, and draining the community’s resources.

Addressing the preparatory meeting of the party workers for the Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC elections, on Friday, he challenged Congress and BRS asking them to explain to the public why they are not contesting the Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC elections. He stated that Rahul Gandhi and former CM KCR, who have shown weakness towards the Majlis party, lack the moral authority to criticise the BJP.

The BJP is running its campaign with a sense of nationalism, standing in opposition to the Majlis party, which he claims has inherited the legacy of the Razakars. He said that the Majlis party is not confined only to the Old City; instead, it is spreading throughout all assembly constituencies in Telangana. He accused the Congress and BRS of conspiring to ensure the Majlis party’s victory, suggesting that the three parties are collaborating to undermine the BJP.

He warned that if the people of Telangana do not vote thoughtfully, they risk a return to a situation similar to the rule of the Razakars. Reddy recounted incidents of Majlis leaders allegedly taking over Hindu homes in the Old City, stressing that the Congress and BRS are willing to sacrifice Telangana and Hyderabad for their gains.

The BJP, he said, is entering the Hyderabad local body elections with the sincere intention of awakening the people. While winning is important, their main goal is to save Hyderabad from the Majlis party.

Reddy described the BJP’s campaign as a righteous struggle against the Majlis party’s fanaticism and lawlessness. Under the BRS regime, he claimed that what was advertised as development in Hitec City was merely a façade, with real estate interests prioritised over genuine civic improvements, resulting in poorly maintained roads.

He criticised the state of the GHMC, stating that it has deteriorated to the point where there is insufficient funding even for basic necessities like streetlights.

The inefficiency of the government is evident, with no increase in funds allocated for improving civic amenities. To protect the city from the Majlis party, Reddy urged voters to make informed decisions.

He asserted that real development would only occur when a double-engine government is established in Telangana. He called out Congress leaders who speak of attracting foreign investments, questioning their effectiveness.

Under Modi’s government, he claimed that significant economic and tax reforms had been implemented, resulting in progress in curbing terrorism and communalism, along with a robust foreign policy. Furthermore, he pointed out that in the past, farmers had to sleep near water motors waiting for electricity. But, under Modi’s leadership, the country is moving toward becoming power-efficient.

Reddy stressed that Hyderabad is not just Hitec City—it is essential to improve facilities for residents in areas like Amberpet, Sanat Nagar, Malkaj Giri, Dil Sukh Nagar, Gowlipura, Charminar, Nampally, Somajiguda, Khairatabad, and Kukatpally.

He said that the Congress, BRS, and Majlis parties conspiring to undermine Telangana. He called on every party worker to unite and ensure the victory of BJP candidate Gautam Rao in the Hyderabad local body MLC elections.