BJP finds its voice in Council as AVN Reddy wins election

Hyderabad: The BJP got representation in the Legislative Council by virtue of the victory of its candidate in the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers'constituency AVN Reddy, who defeated Chennakeshava Reddy, backed by the ruling BRS party.

The counting process which started at 8.25 am on Thursday went on till the wee hours on Friday as the returning officer declared the election of Reddy. As many as 1,500 poll staff were on duty in three shifts to complete the mammoth exercise of counting the first and second preference votes in the biennial election to the council seat.

AVN Reddy who was leading with the first preference vote continued his lead even in the second preference votes. After the completion of counting of the first preference votes he had secured 7,505 votes followed by Chennakeshava Reddy who got 6,584. By 3 am, the BJP candidate got 10,890 votes, compared to 9,721 votes by Chennakeshava Reddy. By the 18th round, along with the 17 nominees, the candidate backed by the Congress party G Harshvardhan Reddy also got eliminated.

The candidate supported by CPM Manik Reddy was in the fight till the 19th round, securing 6,079 votes. After elimination of 20 candidates, the total votes to AVN Reddy were 13,436, which was more than the quota prescribed by the EC.

Finally after 21 rounds, RO Priyanka Ala declared the victory of AVN Reddy. There was no representation of BJP after the defeat of the Graduates MLC N Ramchander Rao. With the victory of Reddy, the BJP has representation in the Council.

The BJP leaders celebrated Reddy's win at the party headquarters on Friday. Talking to the media Reddy said the anti-incumbency against the government helped him in winning the seat. He said he would set up an office and provide services to all teachers with a toll-free number. Reddy said the main reason for his victory was support by the BJP and the 'anti-people, anti-teacher policies' of the government.