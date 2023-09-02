BJP flays govt for arrest of party leader at Pitlam

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday took serious exception to the arrest of senior party leader and State executive committee member Venkataramana Reddy, who had called for the ‘ChaloGajwel’ yatra from Kamareddy

Reddy left Hyderabad to visit the arrested leaders at Pitlam police station. Before leaving Hyderabad, he objected to MLA M Raghunandan Rao being stopped by the police while going to call on the arrested leader.

Meanwhile, addressing the media party national vice-president D K Aruna asked whether Gajwel was private farmhouse of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for arresting Reddy. She alleged the police machinery is operating under the diktats of ruling party. “Arrests are being used as an intimidating tactic even where there is no need.’

She said the police had arrested former ZP chairperson at Kamareddy on Thursday and have not given information about his whereabouts’; they only brought him to Bichkonda police station on Friday. She said following the BRS claim that Kamareddy will be developed like Gajwel, Reddy had given the ChaloGajwel call to see development there. However, he was arrested by stopped by the government, Aruna charged

“Why the government arrested him? Is it afraid of the real picture of lack of development is exposed before people.” Earlier, the government had prevented Kishan Reddy from visiting the double-bedroom houses as it was scared of getting exposed. ‘Arrests are being used as a tool to intimidate the Opposition leaders, she charged.

She demanded immediate release of the arrested leader and allow him to visit Gajwel. She wanted MLA to visit Bichkonda PS.