BJP Girijan Morcha presents 10-point demand

Hyderabad: BJP Girijan Morcha on Tuesday submitted a 10-point demand to the Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition.

The Morcha state president, Dr Kayan Naik, said that the representation was meant to solve the problems of reservation of jobs for Tribals in the Excise department in Telangana state and revoking illegal Gudumba cases against Tribals in Tandas across the State.

He said that a 5 per cent to 10 per cent reservation should be implemented for Tribals in wine tenders. Besides, a 10 per cent reservation in promotions among Tribal employees. The rule of reservation of 10 per cent should also be extended for outsourcing and contract employees, he added.

The Morcha urged the department to completely ban the belt shops in tandas and revoke the illegal cases filed against Tribals in the name of breach cases and fines imposed up to one lakh rupees. That apart, they urged not to use the PD Act to target Tribals and stop excise raids in Tandas, instead closing all the belt shops completely.

The Morcha leader demanded the government provide Rs 25 lakh for livelihood to Tribal families and a 100 per cent reservation of liquor shops in Tribal areas only to Tribals as per GO No.3.

The Morcha demanded to take immediate measures to implement and resolve the demands. Otherwise, it will be completed to launch a state-wide agitation to press for their demands, he warned.