BJP govt in cahoots with corporates, flays CPI

Kapra: CPI state working committee member SV Bose criticised the central government for being hand in glove with the corporate companies. He participated in the 95th foundation day of the party held at ECIL on Thursday. Party leaders hoisted CPI flag on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, SV Bose said, "The ruling of BJP is in the control of corporate companies which is very dangerous to the development of the nation. Modi government is trying to destabilise BSNL, HPCL and IOCL companies to promote Reliance."

CPI party state council member G Damodar Reddy, Kapra secretary Lakshmi Narayana, Narsimha, Dharmendra, T Satya Prasad, Malkayya, Ellayya, Prasad, Bikshapathi and others were present.