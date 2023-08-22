BJP has deceived twice on women's reservation says Kavitha

Hyderabad : The BRS MLC K Kavitha has lashed out at the BJP alleging that it had deceived the people twice by not implementing it's promise of Women's Reservation.

The BRS leader questioned why the BJP which had a big majority in Parliament, did not pass the women's reservation bill? Kavitha demanded the Centre to bring the legislation. She was responding to the comments of BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy on less number of tickets to women in the BRS list announced by the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.



Kavitha said that since there was an Act which provides reservations to women in local bodies, there were 14 lakh women public representatives in the country. "There will be no change in the situation unless an Act is brought to provide reservations. Let us see how many seats the Congress and the BJP will give to women. We understand your outburst. You want to snatch our leaders who did not get a ticket," said Kavitha, asking the BJP chief to not to link the tickets issue to women's reservation.



Kavitha recalled that chief minister KCR had advocated increasing the Parliament seats three times and giving reservations to women. Kishan Reddy should answer to this, said Kavitha. She welcomed the 'concern shown' by Kishan Reddy on women's representation and hoped that someone from BJP would acknowledge her demand.

