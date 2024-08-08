BJP Kisan Morcha holds ‘Rachabanda’ with farmers

Hyderabad: BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy said that the farmers will teach a lesson to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government for letting them down by imposing restrictions on the guarantee of the farmer loan waiver scheme.

On Wednesday, Sridhar Reddy, who participated in the ‘Rythu Rachabanda’ programme in Taramati Peta, Abdullahpurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy Rural district, said that the Congress government imposed many restrictions in the name of GO No. 567 and alienated 60 per cent of the farmers from the loan waiver.

But, the Congress leaders are campaigning by claiming that all the loans have been waived off.

Sridhar Reddy called upon all farmers to organise a movement and stop the Congress leaders from coming to the villages. Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy has started a helpline number to assure them that the BJP will fight for the farmers cheated by the Congress government. He said that thousands of affected farmers are registering their details.

Former Member of Parliament Boora Narsaiah Goud said that the BJP will fight for the farmers till all the farmers get the farm loan guarantee of two lakh rupees.