BJP leader livid over CM's comments against Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao has strongly condemned the 'abusive' and 'unparliamentary' language used by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in his press conference on Monday.

"It is unbecoming of a Chief Minister to use such language. KCR seems to be championing the cause to degrade political discourse in Telangana," he said in a statement.

"Every statement KCR made against Kishan Reddy highlighted his design to turn the paddy procurement issue into a regional political sentiment and use it against BJP in the elections ahead. I doubt, if there will be another assembly session in this term as KCR is clearly poised to dissolve it," he said. "People of Telangana must understand that KCR's strong and bitter statements against BJP, State president Bandi Sanjay and other senior Union ministers and the Central government are clearly a political ploy used to position himself as the 'Champion of Telangana Farmers' for the singular goal of electoral expediency," Rao said, adding that KCR and his party would never get re-elected on the criteria of governance outcomes. "No wonder, KCR is back to his old game of regionalism in a dire desperation for a re-election," the BJP leader retorted.