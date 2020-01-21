BJP leaders campaign for Mamata

Naagaram: Kapra division BJP leaders held campaigning for division 11th Ward BJP candidate Lakkakula Mamata Suresh on Monday. They conducted door-to-door campaign in the ward and interacted with the voters.



They slammed TRS government for ignoring the promises they did in the campaign. Mamata urged voters to vote for her in the coming elections. On this occasion, she explained voters about her participation in the welfare programmes in division. Mahesh Kamalakar, Mari Mohan reddy and others were present.